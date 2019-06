New U.S.-Mexico Border Agreement Henry Cuellar, a Democratic Congressman from Texas, maintained contact with Mexico's leaders as they negotiated a deal to avoid tariffs from the U.S. He talks with NPR's Michel Martin about the deal.

New U.S.-Mexico Border Agreement Politics New U.S.-Mexico Border Agreement New U.S.-Mexico Border Agreement Audio will be available later today. Henry Cuellar, a Democratic Congressman from Texas, maintained contact with Mexico's leaders as they negotiated a deal to avoid tariffs from the U.S. He talks with NPR's Michel Martin about the deal. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor