As More Migrants Cross Rio Grande, Border Patrol Rescues Surge As the number of migrants apprehended crossing the US-Mexico border surges, the number of drownings and Border Patrol water rescues in the Rio Grande have increased dramatically.

As More Migrants Cross Rio Grande, Border Patrol Rescues Surge National As More Migrants Cross Rio Grande, Border Patrol Rescues Surge As More Migrants Cross Rio Grande, Border Patrol Rescues Surge Audio will be available later today. As the number of migrants apprehended crossing the US-Mexico border surges, the number of drownings and Border Patrol water rescues in the Rio Grande have increased dramatically. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor