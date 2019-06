Independence Day Presidential Traditions President Trump plans to deliver a public address at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Donald Shafer about how past presidents have spent Independence Day.

President Trump plans to deliver a public address at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Donald Shafer about how past presidents have spent Independence Day.