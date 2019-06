San Francisco Community Rallies To Save Historic Comedy Club Punch Line, the oldest comedy club San Francisco, may be the next casualty in the city's steady march from bohemian enclave to tech office park. Politicians and comedians are fighting to save it.

Audio will be available later today.