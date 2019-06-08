Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Aida, saying that they're hoping to appeal to people who just hate to go shopping, Charmin, the toilet paper company, has introduced a new product. What is it?

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: Did they improve the toilet paper first?

SAGAL: This is sort of an improvement.

RODRIGUEZ: Paper towels.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM BURKE: I know this. Can I give her a clue?

SAGAL: You may, Adam.

BURKE: It's, like, what - yeah. So it's the product. But what...

(LAUGHTER)

MAZ JOBRANI: Wow, Adam.

SAGAL: Apparently...

JOBRANI: Adam...

SAGAL: ...You may not.

JOBRANI: You're great at giving clues.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: What a help.

RODRIGUEZ: I don't know. I can't even guess.

SAGAL: I'll let Adam take it if you know it.

BURKE: It's - isn't it called Charmin Forever? It's just a giant roll of Charmin.

SAGAL: Yes, it is.

RODRIGUEZ: Oh, a bigger...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It's a roll of Charmin so large it is designed to last you three months.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Where do you keep it?

SAGAL: Well, funny that you ask because it - since an enormous roll of toilet paper will not fit in your standard dispenser, you have to buy one. It comes on, like, an own little stand. I mean, think about it. You have to go and buy toilet paper, right, because you ran out of toilet paper. You buy this, you will not run out for three months. Imagine, like, a small car tire...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Hanging next to your toilet.

JOBRANI: But you do realize you get, like, on Amazon and get a subscription. I have one. The toilet paper comes every few months, and we use it. I don't need...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You have a subscription to toilet paper.

JOBRANI: Yes.

SAGAL: Does the toilet paper pile up unread like your New Yorkers?

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Yes. No...

BURKE: It's a subscription much the same as Netflix. It goes, are you still on the toilet?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLLING IN THE DEEP")

ADELE: (Singing) There's a fire starting in my heart, reaching the fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark. Finally...

SAGAL: Coming up, stand clear of the closing doors, please. It's a commuter-themed Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

