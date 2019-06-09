Accessibility links
Nicole Dennis-Benn On 'Patsy' In Nicole Dennis-Benn's new novel Patsy, she explores the demands on one woman who immigrates from Jamaica to New York and leaves her young daughter behind. She talks with NPR's Barrie Hardymon.
Nicole Dennis-Benn On 'Patsy'

Listen · 6:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/731044381/731044382" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Author Interviews

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

In Nicole Dennis-Benn's new novel Patsy, she explores the demands on one woman who immigrates from Jamaica to New York and leaves her young daughter behind. She talks with NPR's Barrie Hardymon.

Correction June 9, 2019

A previous intro on this file incorrectly said Nicole Dennis-Benn spoke with Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Dennis-Benn spoke with Barrie Hardymon.