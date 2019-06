Update On U.S.-Mexico Agreement NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with José Díaz-Briseño, Washington correspondent for the Mexican newspaper Reforma, about the agreement between the U.S. and Mexico on immigration.

Update On U.S.-Mexico Agreement