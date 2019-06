Cybersecurity Official On Bridging The Divide Between The U.S. And China Andy Purdy once was a top cyber-security official for the U.S. government. He works now for the Chinese tech giant Huawei — heading their cyber-security team in the U-S.

Cybersecurity Official On Bridging The Divide Between The U.S. And China Cybersecurity Official On Bridging The Divide Between The U.S. And China Audio is no longer available Andy Purdy once was a top cyber-security official for the U.S. government. He works now for the Chinese tech giant Huawei — heading their cyber-security team in the U-S. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor