Accessibility links
Hong Kong Streets Filled With Protesters Against China Extradition Bill Steve Inskeep talks to "Wall Street Journal" reporter Natasha Khan about the massive protests in Hong Kong over the weekend against Chinese government efforts to assert more political control.
NPR logo Hong Kong Streets Filled With Protesters Against China Extradition Bill

Hong Kong Streets Filled With Protesters Against China Extradition Bill

Hong Kong Streets Filled With Protesters Against China Extradition Bill

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on Morning Edition

Steve Inskeep talks to "Wall Street Journal" reporter Natasha Khan about the massive protests in Hong Kong over the weekend against Chinese government efforts to assert more political control.

Up First logo

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.

The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes

BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing'

Listen · 36:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730633641/730635848" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">