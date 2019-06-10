Tariff Battle With Mexico Ends, But What About Trade War With China? Questions remain about the deal between the Trump administration and the Mexican government that ended the threat of tariffs. But what could it signal about strategy for U.S.-China trade agreement?

Tariff Battle With Mexico Ends, But What About Trade War With China? Tariff Battle With Mexico Ends, But What About Trade War With China? Tariff Battle With Mexico Ends, But What About Trade War With China? Audio will be available later today. Questions remain about the deal between the Trump administration and the Mexican government that ended the threat of tariffs. But what could it signal about strategy for U.S.-China trade agreement? NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 BONUS: Mitch Part 1: 'Win This Thing' Listen · 36:20 36:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor