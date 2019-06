'Hadestown' Wins 8 Tony Awards Including Best Musical James Corden hosted the Tony Awards Sunday night in New York. 'Hadestown' won 8 Tonys — including best musical. It's written, produced, and directed by women.

'Hadestown' Wins 8 Tony Awards Including Best Musical Audio will be available later today. James Corden hosted the Tony Awards Sunday night in New York. 'Hadsworth' won 8 Tonys — including best musical. It's written, produced, and directed by women.