Maya Erskine on 'PEN15' & 'Plus One' Maya Erskine has come a long way from the NYU experimental theater department where she met her 'PEN15' co-creator Anna Konkle. Now she's the star of a new romantic comedy that turns the genre on its head. She talks to Sam about 'Plus One' and how the second season of 'PEN15' might differ from the first. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.