Actor Damian Lewis Explores A World 'Of Ego And Power' On Showtime's 'Billions' The classically-trained British actor plays a ruthless hedge-fund manager on Billions, which recently ended its fourth season. Lewis describes his character as "the embodiment of the American dream."
Actor Damian Lewis Explores A World 'Of Ego And Power' On Showtime's 'Billions'

The classically-trained British actor plays a ruthless hedge-fund manager on Billions, which recently ended its fourth season. Lewis describes his character as "the embodiment of the American dream."

