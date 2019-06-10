Helicopter Crashes On Roof Of New York City Skyscraper

Updated at 3:50 p.m. ET

A helicopter crashed into the top of a Manhattan skyscraper early Monday afternoon, sending New York authorities and rescuers racing to the scene in Midtown.

The New York City Fire Department said there was one fatality reported — and according to the Federal Aviation Administration, initial reports suggest that the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft.

The crash set off a fire after the helicopter hit the roof of the high-rise at 787 7th Avenue during a hard landing, the New York City Police Department said on Twitter.

Authorities said the fire has since been extinguished, though FDNY added that its members "continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash, though it's possible that Monday's rainy, windy weather contributed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who spoke to reporters on the scene shortly after the crash, said that "people in the building itself — nobody has been hurt, some people have been evacuated."

Cuomo said the news did invoke some painful memories of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11. I remember that morning all too well," Cuomo added. "So as soon as you hear than an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes."

However, he adds that at this point there is no indication of "anything more than" a pilot making an emergency landing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference later that "there is no ongoing threat to New York City, based on all the information we have right now."

The skyscraper, which is known as the AXA Equitable building, stands 54 stories tall. The public was being asked to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave.

The FAA said its air traffic controllers did not handle the flight of this Agusta A109E helicopter. It added that the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating the crash.

