Helicopter Crashes On Roof Of New York City Skyscraper

New York authorities say they are responding to a helicopter crash on top of a Manhattan building. The New York City Fire Department said there was one fatality reported.

"There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan," the New York City Police Department said on Twitter. "Fire has been extinguished."

FDNY adds that its members "continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash, though it's possible that Monday's rainy, windy weather contributed.

The skyscraper stands at least 50 floors tall. The public is being asked to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.