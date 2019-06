Wildlife Biologists Disagree On The Most Effective Way To Control Coyotes The federal government kills thousands of coyotes every year to keep them from preying on livestock and big game. But some wildlife biologists say killing coyotes isn't the best way to control them.

Wildlife Biologists Disagree On The Most Effective Way To Control Coyotes National Wildlife Biologists Disagree On The Most Effective Way To Control Coyotes Wildlife Biologists Disagree On The Most Effective Way To Control Coyotes Audio will be available later today. The federal government kills thousands of coyotes every year to keep them from preying on livestock and big game. But some wildlife biologists say killing coyotes isn't the best way to control them. Monday, June 10th, 2019 Listen · 16:05 16:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor