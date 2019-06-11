How Do You Make Friends As An Adult? Tell Us Your Story
LA Johnson/NPR
Friends are hard to make and keep as adults. NPR's Life Kit wants to hear your stories about friendship!
We want you to get real and specific about what you've learned, how to do it right and what makes grown-up friendship so dang difficult.
Tell us by filling out the form below, or by following this link.
Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we would love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form. Thanks!
