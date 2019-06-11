Efterklang Announces First Album In 7 Years, Shares First Single

Efterklang needed a break, but that never stopped the Danish trio from working with each other. In the seven years since Piramida — an album recorded in a ghost town 400 miles north of Norway's northernmost tip — the members cowrote and performed an opera with composer Karsten Fundal (Leaves: The Colour of Falling) and started another band called Liima.

After several albums of ambitious concepts and fantastical arrangements, the first single from the forthcoming Altid Sammen (which appropriately translates as "always together") captures the swooning majesty for which Efterklang is known, but on a much more intimate scale. Casper Clausen sings "Vi er uendelig" ("We are infinite") in his native tongue, with a video that pays homage to Johnny Hallyday's 1964 performance of "Le Penitentier." (If you've seen any '90s infomercials selling oldies compilations, you've seen this French pop singer before.) The Danish model and photographer Helena Christensen also stars.

Altid Sammen comes out Sept. 20 via 4AD/Rumraket.