Katz Deli Contest To Re-Create Scene From 'When Harry Met Sally...'

It's been nearly 30 years since the movie came out, and we laughed as Meg Ryan demonstrated for Billy Crystal how women can fake it. The historic scene was filmed in Katz Delicatessen in Manhattan.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some adult fare this morning. It's been 30 years since "When Harry Met Sally..." came out and we laughed as Meg Ryan demonstrated for Billy Crystal how women can fake it.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

MEG RYAN: (As Sally) Yes. Yes. Yes.

MARTIN: That iconic scene happened in Katz's Deli in Manhattan. And to mark the anniversary this summer, Katz's is holding a contest July 12 to try and recreate that oh-so-important moment in film history.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

ESTELLE REINER: (As diner patron) I'll have what she's having.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.