Protesters Worry Hong Kong's Freedoms Are Gradually Eroding Steve Inskeep talks to pro-democracy activist and former politician Emily Lau about mass protests in Hong Kong in opposition to proposed legislation to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China.

Steve Inskeep talks to pro-democracy activist and former politician Emily Lau about mass protests in Hong Kong in opposition to proposed legislation to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China. Monday, June 10th, 2019