Bathroom-Searching Passenger Delays Pakistan Flight By 7 Hours

The plane was due to take off from England, when one passenger tried to find a bathroom. The traveler chose the wrong door and opened the emergency exit — deploying the emergency slide.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The plane was due to take off from Manchester, England, when one passenger tried to find a bathroom and chose the wrong door. She opened the emergency exit. Now, you'd think she could just close it again, except the emergency exit slide automatically deployed. If you wonder how long it delays a flight to offload passengers and reset the slide, the answer is seven hours.

