Vatican Rejects Idea That People Can Choose Or Change Their Gender The Vatican says gender is god-given, dismissing the idea that there is any right to choose one's gender. The Vatican said a fluid idea of identity is not "based on the truths of existence."

Vatican Rejects Idea That People Can Choose Or Change Their Gender Religion Vatican Rejects Idea That People Can Choose Or Change Their Gender Vatican Rejects Idea That People Can Choose Or Change Their Gender Audio will be available later today. The Vatican says gender is god-given, dismissing the idea that there is any right to choose one's gender. The Vatican said a fluid idea of identity is not "based on the truths of existence." Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor