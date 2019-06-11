U.S. Women's Soccer Sets 13-0 FIFA Record In First Game, Beating Thailand

The U.S. Women's National Team won its first game of the World Cup with the largest margin of victory in FIFA history Tuesday in a wild soccer match against Thailand.

The record-setting night ended at 13-0. No World Cup team, men or women, had ever scored 13 goals before. Alex Morgan scored five. She now ties with Michelle Akers' previous World Cup record set in 1991.

"We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves," Morgan said after the game, the Associated Press reported. "Every goal matters in this tournament and that's what we were working on."

It's the first of three matches for the U.S. in the tournament's opening round.