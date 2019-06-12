Want A Plastic Bag? Canadian Grocery Will Try To Shame You

East West Market customers in Vancouver who forget to bring their own bags will have to carry home plastic bags with an embarrassing phrase printed on the outside. Like: "Wart Ointment Wholesale."

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Charging a few cents for a single-use plastic bag is not deterring enough people, so one grocery store in Canada is exploring a new motivator to change behavior - shame. Customers of the East West Market in Vancouver who forget their bags will have to carry home a plastic bag with an embarrassing phrase printed on the outside. Need a plastic bag? - fine. But you will carry home your vegetables in something that might read, wart ointment wholesale, or, into the weird adult video emporium.

