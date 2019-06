Protests Force Hong Kong's Lawmakers To Delay Vote On Extradition Bill Demonstrations block roads around Hong Kong's legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a bill that would allow people accused of a crime in Hong Kong be sent to mainland China for trial.

Protests Force Hong Kong's Lawmakers To Delay Vote On Extradition Bill Asia Protests Force Hong Kong's Lawmakers To Delay Vote On Extradition Bill Protests Force Hong Kong's Lawmakers To Delay Vote On Extradition Bill Audio will be available later today. Demonstrations block roads around Hong Kong's legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a bill that would allow people accused of a crime in Hong Kong be sent to mainland China for trial. Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor