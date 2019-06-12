D-Day Veteran Is Reunited With French Woman He Fell In Love With

In 1944, American K.T. Robbins met Jeannine Pierson née Ganaye while he was stationed in France. They lost touch in the chaos of war. French journalists helped them reunite 75 years later.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last week, world leaders and war veterans met in France to mark the anniversary of D-Day. K.T. Robbins, an American veteran, was there too. His mission, to find Jeannine Pierson, a young French woman he fell in love with while stationed in France in 1944. They lost touch in the chaos of the war. Some French journalists helped Robbins on his way, and the two were reunited. Seventy-five years later, Pierson said, I always thought of him.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.