Press Secretary Sarah Sanders To Leave The White House

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, President Trump tweeted on Thursday.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump said. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!

As press secretary, Sanders was known for frequent clashes with frustrated reporters who often struggled to get answers to questions about the president's thinking on issues ranging from presidential pardoning authority to the role of the press. She was often called upon to defend shifting and conflicting statements from Trump, and as a result, often faced questions about her own credibility.