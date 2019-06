Morning News Brief President Trump says he might accept dirt on a political rival if offered from another country. Plaintiffs ask Supreme Court to delay ruling on census citizenship question. Ebola spreads to Uganda.

Morning News Brief

President Trump says he might accept dirt on a political rival if offered from another country. Plaintiffs ask Supreme Court to delay ruling on census citizenship question. Ebola spreads to Uganda.

Wednesday, June 12th, 2019
Listen · 12:46