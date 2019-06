Uganda Reports Its First Case Of Ebola, 5-Year-Old Boy Dies Noel King talks to Kellie Ryan of the International Rescue Committee in Uganda about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which has crossed into Uganda.

