Critics Say Hong Kong's Extradition Bill Targets Democracy Activists Noel King talks to Lee Cheuk Yan, a former Hong Kong legislator and pro-democracy activist, about the recent protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition measure.

Audio will be available later today.

Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Listen · 12:46 12:46