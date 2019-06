Impact Of Ava DuVernay's Netflix Series: 'When They See Us' The resonance of the Netflix series about the Central Park Five reached a high point when the Oprah Winfrey Network aired a discussion with Winfrey and the 5 men wrongfully convicted of rape.

Impact Of Ava DuVernay's Netflix Series: 'When They See Us' Review TV Reviews Impact Of Ava DuVernay's Netflix Series: 'When They See Us' Impact Of Ava DuVernay's Netflix Series: 'When They See Us' Audio will be available later today. The resonance of the Netflix series about the Central Park Five reached a high point when the Oprah Winfrey Network aired a discussion with Winfrey and the 5 men wrongfully convicted of rape. Audio is no longer available Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor