All Right, Angels, Charli XCX Has Announced Her Third Album, 'Charli'

"Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for five months straight,"

Charli XCX tweeted in May. "You deserve it and you're welcome." Depending on your appetite for futuristic pop, that's either a treat or a threat.

Charli XCX just does not have an off-switch. In 2019 alone, so far, Charli XCX has released the nostalgia-driven "1999" (along with a heavily '90s-packed video), "Blame It On Your Love" with Lizzo, a strange sort-of tribute to the Spice Girls and "Dream Glow," her official BTS Army debut. These follow the previous year's string of singles and two fully developed mixtapes that are somehow not albums.

So now the British singer, songwriter and producer has announced her third studio album, Charli, with 15 songs and 14 features from the likes of Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and HAIM. To celebrate, Charli XCX and Lizzo have released a video for "Blame It On Your Love."

"My album is beautiful & soft & aggressive & emotional & clubby & tender all at once," she tweets about Charli. "I've really put all of ME into this. Every aspect of my personality, truth about romantic relationships, working relationships, friends. It's honest & raw & I can't wait for u to hear it."

Charli comes out Sept. 13 via Atlantic Records. Charli XCX will play the Pitchfork Music Festival and goes on a U.S. tour starting Sept. 20. Full track list and album artwork below:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone (feat. Christine and the Queens)

3. Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)

4. 1999 (feat. Troye Sivan)

5. Click (feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash)

6. Warm (feat. HAIM)

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love (feat. Lizzo)

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar)

14. February 2017 (feat. Clairo and Yaeji)

15. 2099 (feat. Troye Sivan)