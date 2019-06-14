Beach Reads

Mike Katzif/NPR
Contestants Matt Spiegel and Michelle Barras appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
Contestants Matt Spiegel and Michelle Barras appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
It's a mash-up of clues about authors' names and common beach objects. If Jay Gatsby put on sunscreen at the beach, he'd have S-P-F Scott Fitzgerald to thank.
Heard on Josh Gondelman And Catherine Cohen: Brooklyn Famous.