Toronto Raptors Win First NBA Championship The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship Thursday night, beating the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto Raptors Win First NBA Championship Sports Toronto Raptors Win First NBA Championship Toronto Raptors Win First NBA Championship Audio will be available later today. The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship Thursday night, beating the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors. Thursday, June 13th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor