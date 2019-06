Rep. John Sarbanes On Foreign Election Interference Speaker Pelosi says the House will take up legislation requiring candidates to report any effort by foreign officials to interfere in elections. Rachel Martin talks to Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland.

Rep. John Sarbanes On Foreign Election Interference Politics Rep. John Sarbanes On Foreign Election Interference Rep. John Sarbanes On Foreign Election Interference Audio will be available later today. Speaker Pelosi says the House will take up legislation requiring candidates to report any effort by foreign officials to interfere in elections. Rachel Martin talks to Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland. Thursday, June 13th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor