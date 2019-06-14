Accessibility links
Essayist Breaks Free From Conventional Relationships In 'Because I Love You' Tim Kreider says the longest relationship of his adult life was with the stray cat. He writes about that relationship and others in his essay collection. Originally broadcast Feb. 26, 2018.
Essayist Breaks Free From Conventional Relationships In 'Because I Love You'

Listen · 37:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/732710354/732818064" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Author Interviews

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Tim Kreider says the longest relationship of his adult life was with the stray cat. He writes about that relationship and others in his essay collection. Originally broadcast Feb. 26, 2018.

I Wrote This Book Because I Love You

Essays

by Tim Kreider

Hardcover, 206 pages |

purchase

