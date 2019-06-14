WHO Says Ebola Outbreak Is Not An International Public Health Emergency

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo "does not meet the criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern," the World Health Organization said Friday. The agency said that while it acknowledges the outbreak's heavy toll, there is still a low threat of it spreading beyond its current region.

The WHO announced the decision days after the first new cases were reported in neighboring Uganda, where a 5-year-old boy died from the disease. Two of his relatives — his grandmother and 3-year-old brother — have also died, according to the Associated Press.

The current Ebola outbreak began late last summer. As of Wednesday, 2,014 cases and 1,317 deaths were confirmed to be caused by the disease, the WHO said.

It's the third time the WHO's emergency committee has reviewed the deadly outbreak and determined that it does not meet its criteria to be upgraded to a public health emergency.

"The cluster of Ebola cases in Uganda is not unexpected," the WHO said as it announced the decision. It added that while the outbreak is taking a horrible toll in the D.R.C., the rapid response and containment plan that was put in place along the eastern border with Uganda has worked well.

As he discussed the decision, Dr. Preben Aavitsland, acting chairperson of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, said, "The committee is deeply disappointed that WHO and the affected countries have not received the funding necessary for this outbreak."

Addressing the international community, he added, "Step up funding."