Weekly Wrap: Jon Stewart on 9/11 Fund, Veteran Homelessness, & Women's World Cup

Enlarge this image toggle caption Zach Gibson/Getty Images Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart went to Capitol Hill this week to ask Congress for a permanent 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Veteran homelessness sees some improvement thanks to federal vouchers. Could a self-declared Socialist ever win a general election?

Plus, a look at the #ChurchToo movement at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting.

Libby Denkmann, veterans and military reporter at NPR member station KPCC, and Tonya Mosley, co-host of the KQED podcast Truth Be Told, join Sam to wrap up this week in news.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.