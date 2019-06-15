Not My Job: We Quiz Soccer Star Kristine Lilly On Cups That Aren't The World Cup

In her more than 20 years playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Kristine Lilly played in five World Cup finals and three Olympics — she holds the record for the most international appearances in the sport's history. Lilly has recently written a book on team-building called Powerhouse.

We've invited Lilly to play a game called "Your cup runneth over!" Three questions about cups that are not the World Cup.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.