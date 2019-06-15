Accessibility links
Kristine Lilly Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Over the course of more than 20 years, Lilly played in five World Cup finals and three Olympics. She holds the record for the most international appearances in the sport's history.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo Not My Job: We Quiz Soccer Star Kristine Lilly On Cups That Aren't The World Cup

Not My Job: We Quiz Soccer Star Kristine Lilly On Cups That Aren't The World Cup

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Enlarge this image

Kristine Lilly reacts after scoring during a quarter final match at the 2007 Women's World Cup. Saurabh Das/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Saurabh Das/AP

Kristine Lilly reacts after scoring during a quarter final match at the 2007 Women's World Cup.

Saurabh Das/AP

In her more than 20 years playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Kristine Lilly played in five World Cup finals and three Olympics — she holds the record for the most international appearances in the sport's history. Lilly has recently written a book on team-building called Powerhouse.

We've invited Lilly to play a game called "Your cup runneth over!" Three questions about cups that are not the World Cup.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!