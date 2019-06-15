Drake Celebrates Toronto Raptors NBA Championship With 'The Best In The World Pack'

For the first time in its 24-year franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are officially NBA Finals champions and Drake is turning up as if he was the one shooting in the gym.

The Toronto rapper and courtside mainstay has always supported the Raptors. He's been the team's global ambassador since 2013 and even built the team a new training facility. But now, with the team's first time championship win, Drizzy has gifted the players and their city new music to celebrate to. The Best In The World Pack contains only two songs — "Omertà" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross — but each represents a different wavelength for Drizzy.

The first track, "Omertà," which is an Italian code of silence and honor, has clear hints that it was written recently. There's lines about his pending Las Vegas residency, his status on Forbes Cash Kings List and a nod to his beef last year with Pusha T where Push tried to expose that Drake became a father — "Last year, n****s got hot 'cause they told on me" — but there's not much specific trash talk about the Golden State Warriors, who the Raptors defeated in the six-game series.

"Man, truth be told, I think about it often / The petty king, the overseer of many things / I wish that I was playing in a sport where we were getting rings / I wouldn't have space on either hand for anything," he rhymes on "Omertà."

Comparatively, "Money in the Grave" is a bouncy club jumper, but feels more like a leftover from Aubrey's 2018 monster double-album Scorpion, notably because it audible marks the end of his beef with Miami don, Rick Ross, which was said to be already squashed last year.

"When I die, put my money in the grave / I really gotta put a couple n****s in they place / Really just lapped every n**** in the race / I really might tat, "Realest N****" on my face," Drake brags.

"You could DM my accountant /My per diem six figures and I'm counting," rhymes Ross with a scoff on his guest feature.