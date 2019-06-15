Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for a game that we call...

BILL KURTIS: The Trump Dump.

SAGAL: Sometimes...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...The Trump news comes out faster than your lunch after eating a medium-rare Trump steak, so...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...We have to cover it as fast as we can. We're going to ask you about the week in Trump, rapid-fire style. Tell us if it's true or false. Get it right, you get a point. You ready to play?

JORDAN CARLOS: Yes.

SAGAL: All right, here we go, guys. Roy, true or false - the friendship tree planted by Donald Trump and French President Macron last year produced its first apple this week?

ROY BLOUNT JR: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. It died this week.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: Helen, true or false - President Trump raised eyebrows last weekend when he tweeted that the moon is part of Mars?

HELEN HONG: False.

SAGAL: No, it's true.

HONG: What?

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Yeah.

BLOUNT JR: Yeah.

SAGAL: Jordan, true or false - Donald Trump said he was not like Richard Nixon because, quote, "I've done nothing wrong"?

CARLOS: True.

SAGAL: No, false.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He said he was not like Richard Nixon because, quote, "he left. I don't leave."

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Whoa.

SAGAL: Roy, true or false - Trump's secretary of state finally acknowledged the threat of climate change?

BLOUNT JR: False.

SAGAL: No, it's true.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Oh.

HONG: Wow.

SAGAL: Secretary Pompeo said, quote, "steady reductions in sea ice are opening new passageways and new opportunities for trade."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a good thing. Helen, in a tweet Thursday, Donald Trump referred to his great relationship with the Prince of Wales.

HONG: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: But he spelled Wales like the sea creature...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...So he may have been referring to his great relationship with Moby Dick.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jordan, true or false - Donald Trump issued his first like in a tweet in several years on a tweet praising Rudolph Giuliani's broad shoulders?

CARLOS: True.

SAGAL: No, false. Trump's first like in years was on a tweet about Rihanna's work-life balance.

HONG: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's it for this week's Trump Dump.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TAKE A BOW")

RIHANNA: (Singing) But you put on quite a show. You really had me going. Now it's time to go, curtain's finally closing. That was quite a show.

