Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Helen Hong, Jordan Carlos and Roy Blount Jr. And here, again, is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill gets ready to rhyme-ble (ph) in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Jordan, a new survey has found that, compared to their own baby boomer dads, millennial dads are sorely lacking in their ability to do what?

JORDAN CARLOS: Oh, call their dads?

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Fix anything.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

CARLOS: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(APPLAUSE)

CARLOS: That one's a little too close to home, OK?

SAGAL: Really?

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: I can do things, all right?

SAGAL: Are you a dad?

CARLOS: I am a dad.

SAGAL: You're a dad.

CARLOS: Yeah.

SAGAL: And can you do things?

CARLOS: Yes, I have many tools from IKEA.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Chiefly, an Allen wrench.

SAGAL: Yeah. I know your complete toolkit is just like 18 Allen wrenches, each of which came with a dresser.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The survey found that almost two-thirds of millennial dads don't even own a hammer or screwdriver, leaving them unable to repair anything, including, apparently, their relationship with their father.

CARLOS: I have a screwdriver. It is the - a Phillips guy?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah. Very good. That was very handy.

HELEN HONG: That was convincing.

SAGAL: Yeah.

CARLOS: Thank you, Helen.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Do you own a hammer?

CARLOS: My neighbor has...

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: He has a - we share a hammer. We share a lot of - I have a mallet, OK? No, I don't.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Wait. Do your kids come to you and ask you to fix things?

CARLOS: Yes.

HONG: And what do you say?

CARLOS: I have to say, wait until your mom comes home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HANDY MAN")

JAMES TAYLOR: (Singing) Come on, come on, come on, come on, come, come. Come on. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

