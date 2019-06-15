Accessibility links
Limericks Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Cobb Salad With Buttercream, Laundry Month and Bewitching Property.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo Limericks

Limericks

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Cobb Salad With Buttercream, Laundry Month and Bewitching Property.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!