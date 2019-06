The Gulf Of Mexico's Expanding Dead Zone NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with marine ecologist Nancy Rabalais about the expanding dead zone that is likely to appear in the Gulf of Mexico because of record Midwest rains.

The Gulf Of Mexico's Expanding Dead Zone Environment The Gulf Of Mexico's Expanding Dead Zone The Gulf Of Mexico's Expanding Dead Zone Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with marine ecologist Nancy Rabalais about the expanding dead zone that is likely to appear in the Gulf of Mexico because of record Midwest rains. BONUS: Hooponomics Listen · 10:26 10:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor