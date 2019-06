Protestors Call For Hong Kong Leader To Step Down NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Galileo Cheng, social affairs executive for the Hong Kong Catholic Institution Staff Association, who has been at the protests in Hong Kong all day.

Protestors Call For Hong Kong Leader To Step Down Protestors Call For Hong Kong Leader To Step Down Protestors Call For Hong Kong Leader To Step Down Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Galileo Cheng, social affairs executive for the Hong Kong Catholic Institution Staff Association, who has been at the protests in Hong Kong all day. BONUS: Hooponomics Listen · 10:26 10:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor