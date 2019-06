House Panel To Consider Slavery Reparations Proposals A House Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing this week focused on reparations for slavery. NPR's Michel Martin talks about it with Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic Congresswoman from Texas.

House Panel To Consider Slavery Reparations Proposals House Panel To Consider Slavery Reparations Proposals House Panel To Consider Slavery Reparations Proposals Audio will be available later today. A House Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing this week focused on reparations for slavery. NPR's Michel Martin talks about it with Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic Congresswoman from Texas. BONUS: Hooponomics Listen · 10:26 10:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor