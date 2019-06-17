Director's Cuts: Music From Morning Edition And All Things Considered Updated daily

Have you ever been in the car with Morning Edition or All Things Considered cranked — own it, you crank NPR — and heard some icy electronic music, an intoxicating Middle Eastern melody or a forgotten pop hit of yesteryear and thought, "What was that song?!" Between stories about the economy and, say, kelp, the directors of NPR's daily news programs put a lot of care into what music gets you there.

Each week, we'll share a mix of songs chosen by show directors, so if you ever find yourself thrilled by one of our music "bumpers" or "buttons" as we call them, this is where you'll find them.

Pro tip: You can find out exactly which songs played between specific stories by picking the air date, then scrolling through the Morning Edition and All Things Considered archives.