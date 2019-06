Adolescents' Tech Addiction Is A Growing Problem, Therapists Say A Minnesota clinic says 75 percent of its adolescent clients overuse technology, and wind up receiving addiction treatment for that while dealing with other issues.

Adolescents' Tech Addiction Is A Growing Problem, Therapists Say Adolescents' Tech Addiction Is A Growing Problem, Therapists Say Adolescents' Tech Addiction Is A Growing Problem, Therapists Say Audio will be available later today. A Minnesota clinic says 75 percent of its adolescent clients overuse technology, and wind up receiving addiction treatment for that while dealing with other issues. BONUS: Hooponomics Listen · 10:26 10:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor