Porch Pirate In Texas Ducks Authorities

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police in Red Oak, Texas, are looking for a package thief who was caught on video grabbing a delivery off a porch. Local news reports describe a white male with short hair and a red shirt. But what really makes him stand out is the duck. In the video, he picks up the package with his left hand while cradling a quacking duck in his right. It's not clear if the duck is an accomplice to the crime or also a stolen delivery - or if it was maybe some kind of a comfort duck.

